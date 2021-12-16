COVID concern prompts cancellation of performance of Kirkcaldy panto

A performance of Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty panto in Kirkcaldy scheduled for tonight (Thursday) has been cancelled after a member of the show displayed symptoms of COVID.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 5:08 pm

The curtain will stay down at Kirkcaldy Kings Theatre for this evening’s show as a precaution while cast and team members are tested.

A statement posted on the venue’s Facebook page: “The Kings Theatre Kirkcaldy are sorry to announce that this evening’s performance of ‘Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty’ is cancelled.

Read More

Read More
Free food: Fife toastie and pizza van's offer at Kirkcaldy market to help people...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty

“Unfortunately, one of our cast members has shown symptoms of the coronavirus so as a precautionary measure we have taken the decision to cancel this evening’s performance whilst all other close contacts have been tested.

“We as an organisation understand that this is disappointing news. However, the welfare and health of our guests, staff and performers are of the utmost importance to us.”

The show has been running since the start of December and has a busy schedule of performances through to early January.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V

Facebook