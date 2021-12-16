COVID concern prompts cancellation of performance of Kirkcaldy panto
A performance of Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty panto in Kirkcaldy scheduled for tonight (Thursday) has been cancelled after a member of the show displayed symptoms of COVID.
The curtain will stay down at Kirkcaldy Kings Theatre for this evening’s show as a precaution while cast and team members are tested.
A statement posted on the venue’s Facebook page: “The Kings Theatre Kirkcaldy are sorry to announce that this evening’s performance of ‘Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty’ is cancelled.
Read More
“Unfortunately, one of our cast members has shown symptoms of the coronavirus so as a precautionary measure we have taken the decision to cancel this evening’s performance whilst all other close contacts have been tested.
“We as an organisation understand that this is disappointing news. However, the welfare and health of our guests, staff and performers are of the utmost importance to us.”
The show has been running since the start of December and has a busy schedule of performances through to early January.