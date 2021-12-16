COVID concern prompts cancellation of performance of Kirkcaldy panto

The curtain will stay down at Kirkcaldy Kings Theatre for this evening’s show as a precaution while cast and team members are tested.

A statement posted on the venue’s Facebook page: “The Kings Theatre Kirkcaldy are sorry to announce that this evening’s performance of ‘Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty’ is cancelled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty

“Unfortunately, one of our cast members has shown symptoms of the coronavirus so as a precautionary measure we have taken the decision to cancel this evening’s performance whilst all other close contacts have been tested.

“We as an organisation understand that this is disappointing news. However, the welfare and health of our guests, staff and performers are of the utmost importance to us.”

The show has been running since the start of December and has a busy schedule of performances through to early January.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.