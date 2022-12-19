The appeal comes from NHS Fife ahead of the Christmas holidays.

It was issued as Public Health Scotland (PHS) data showed that in Scotland, in the week ending December 1, there were on average 735 patients in hospital with COVID-19. That’s an 18.2% increase from the previous week.

There were six more COVID-related deaths recorded in Fife in the week up to December 4, taking the region’s total to 971.

Fifers have been urged to get their flu jags

NHS Fife said admissions for flu are also on the rise with the highest hospital admission rate noted in patients aged less than one year old.

Parents and carers are encouraged to get their children vaccinated as soon as possible if they haven’t done so already.

All primary and secondary school pupils and all pre-school children aged two to five are eligible for the vaccine, as well as children aged six months and over with an eligible health condition. The flu vaccine for children is a painless nasal spray which will help protect them and reduce the risk of them spreading the virus to more vulnerable people.

Adults over 50 are entitled to get both free vaccines.

Health bosses say COVID hospitalisations are rising

Dr Esther Curnock, consultant in public health medicine and immunisation co-ordinator in Fife, said: “We’d like to thank all those who have come forward for vaccination so far.

“The vaccines are the best protection we have against flu and COVID-19, and with hospital admissions due to winter viruses rising, it’s really important that that those who are eligible get vaccinated as soon as possible.

If you are eligible and you’ve not yet had your winter vaccines, or if your child has still to receive their flu vaccine, please book an appointment today or visit one of our drop-in clinics.”

Winter vaccines appointments for adults and for young people aged 12 and over can be booked online at www.nhsinform.scot/wintervaccines or you can find out about local drop-in clinics at www.nhsfife.org/dropin. For COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children under the age of 12, call 0800 030 8013.

Humza Yousaf, Health Secretary said: “Uptake for the winter vaccine programme is very encouraging with Scotland delivering more jabs per head of the population among over 50’s than any other UK nation. However, the number of hospitalisations from both COVID-19 and flu are on the rise.

“The vaccines help to prevent serious illness and the need for hospital treatment freeing up capacity as we move into what could be the most challenging winter in the history of our health and care service.

“We are concerned that flu-related hospital admissions have been rising, with admission rates highest among very young children, and we urge parents and carers to get their children vaccinated with the painless nasal spray offered to this group.

