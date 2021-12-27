COVID in Fife: 12-hour vaccine clinics in ‘Boosted by the Bells’ campaign

NHS Fife has significantly increased the pace of the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination programme in response to concerns about the Omicron variant, and thousands of Fifers have been booking appointments or attending walk-in facilities in the last week or so.

Clinics have now been arranged in St Andrews, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, Methil and Dunfermline over the next few days to ensure anyone who wants a booster shot can get one - or indeed a first or second jab.

Tuesday will see the Kirkcaldy High Street M&S centre and Argos in Glenrothes open from 10am to 6pm.

Picture Michael Gillen

Those two facilities will then be open from 8am to 8pm on Wednesday and Thursday, as will The Studio in Methil.

St Andrews Community Hospital and DW Sports in Dunfermline’s Kingsgate Centre will also be open from 8am to 8pm on Thursday, December 30.

Clinics have also been organised at the Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes, Dunfermline and St Andrews venues between 10am and 4pm on Hogmanay.

NHS Fife Medical Director, Dr Christopher McKenna, is urging everyone eligible for a first, second or booster dose to either book an appointment at a nearby clinic or attend the drop-in facilities.

“While there are many unknowns about the new omicron variant, there is clear evidence that getting fully vaccinated remains the best means of reducing your risk of serious illness from the effects of the virus,” he said.

“It is easy, particularly if you are young, to assume that you are not at risk of becoming seriously ill due to the virus, however, right here in Fife we have seen young people who are otherwise well requiring care in our ICU.

“Indeed, very many of those who have required care in our hospitals due to the effects of Covid could have very likely avoided this by taking up the offer of vaccination when it was first offered.

“In response to the spread of this new variant we have made literally tens of thousands of extra vaccination appointments available between now and early January and I would urge anyone who is eligible, whether they require a first, second or a booster dose, to take up that offer and book an appointment as soon as possible.”

Tuesday, December 28

Argos, Glenrothes (10AM-6PM)

M&S, Kirkcaldy High Street (10AM-6PM)

Wednesday, December 29

Argos, Glenrothes (8AM-8PM)

M&S, Kirkcaldy High Street (8AM-8PM)

The Studio, Methil (8AM-8PM)

Thursday, December 30

Argos, Glenrothes (8AM-8PM)

M&S, Kirkcaldy High Street (8AM-8PM)

The Studio, Methil (8AM-8PM)

DW Sports, Kingsgate, Dunfermline (8AM-8PM)

St Andrews Community Hospital (8AM-8PM)

Friday, December 31

Argos, Glenrothes (10AM-4PM)

M&S, Kirkcaldy High Street (10AM-4PM)

DW Sports, Kingsgate, Dunfermline (10AM-4PM)

St Andrews Community Hospital (10AM-4PM)

www.nhsfife.org/dropinclinics

