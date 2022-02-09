COVID in Fife: 14 more deaths recorded in Kingdom according to latest data

The latest figures, which cover the week January 31-February 6, were published to today by the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

Fife had the second highest regional total - two behind Glasgow City.

The 14 deaths, where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, were one more than the previous week, and broadly consistent with the weekly figures published since the start of 2022.

Picture Michael Gillen

As at February 6,, 13,075 deaths have been registered across Scotland.

Last week, the NRS recorded a total of 118 - a decrease of four from the previous week.

Ten deaths were aged under 65, 23 were aged 65-74 and there were 85 deaths in people aged 75 or over.

A total of 61 occurred in hospitals, 48 were in care homes, eight were at home or in a non-institutional setting and there was one death in another institutional setting.

