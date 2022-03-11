COVID in Fife: 1700 positive cases recorded in last 24 hours

A total of 102,944 cases had been confirmed in Fife when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Thursday -, up from 101,201 on Wednesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in the region, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 27,516 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the Scotland average of 28,559.

Latest figures have been confirmed for Fife

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 84,092 to 19,457,976.

Almost 14,000 historic cases included in the most recent update were recorded in Scotland between January 6 and March 10.

There were also four more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Fife.

