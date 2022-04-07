COVID in Fife: Almost 500 more cases and one death in last 24 hours

A total of 120,180 cases had been confirmed in the Kingdom when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Wednesday (April 6) - that’s up from 119,709 on Tuesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in the region which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 32,123 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the Scotland average of 33,498.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pic: Lisa Ferguson

It means there have been six deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on 14 the previous week.

They were among 11,582 deaths recorded across Scotland, according to the most recent data.