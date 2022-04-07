COVID in Fife: Almost 500 more cases and one death in last 24 hours
The number of coronavirus cases in Fife increased by 471 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.
A total of 120,180 cases had been confirmed in the Kingdom when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Wednesday (April 6) - that’s up from 119,709 on Tuesday.
The cumulative rate of infection in the region which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 32,123 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the Scotland average of 33,498.
There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period.
It means there have been six deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on 14 the previous week.
They were among 11,582 deaths recorded across Scotland, according to the most recent data.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Fife.