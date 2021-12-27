COVID in Fife: Cases more than double in 24 hours across region on Christmas Eve

Confirmed cases of the highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19 soared in Fife on Christmas Eve.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 27th December 2021, 12:44 pm
Updated Monday, 27th December 2021, 12:44 pm

The most recent published data shows that cases more than doubled from 129 on December 23 to 271 on the 24th.

Public Health Scotland publishes a daily cumulative total for each Scottish region.

Fife’s total had remained in double figures from December 15 through to the 21st.

Confirmed cases of omicron have shown a significant spike in Fife

Since then the incremental increases have shown the first big spike.

The data comes as NHS Fife launches a massive campaign to deliver more booster vaccines at its clinics across the Kingdom, with almost 80,000 appointments added to the system running into the new year.

It has also added walk-in clinics at towns across Fife include Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and Leven, while mobile testing units have been operating seven days a week.

Fife’s total compares with 287 in Forth Valley and 248 in Tayside.

In Ayrshire and Arran, the total stands at 433.

