News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

COVID in Fife: Latest figures show four more deaths in region

There have been four more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Fife.

By Allan Crow
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 10:23am

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 959 people had died in the area by November 20 (Sunday) – up from 955 the week before.

Public Health Scotland recently stopped reporting deaths for anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.

Hide Ad

Instead, the weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Sunday – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

Pic Lisa Ferguson

Most Popular

Deaths in Scotland are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.

FifePublic Health ScotlandScotland