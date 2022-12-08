It was administered last week at the vaccination clinic in Kirkcaldy High Street, which used to be the site of the town’s M&S store.

Vaccinator June Guild delivered the milestone jag on November 26, almost two years to the month of the start of the vaccination programme.

When the country went into lockdown in March 2020, no-one could have imagined such a major programme to help protect people - far less we’d still be utilising major centres going into another Christmas.

Vaccinator June Guild delivered the 1,000,000 th COVID-19 vaccine in Fife.

Lisa Cooper, Fife Health and Social Care Partnership head of primary and preventative care,said: “Reaching one million vaccinations is a huge and significant milestone.

“We want to thank the people of Fife, who have attended and continue to do so in great numbers for the offer of vaccination, and also to the healthcare staff who are still working tirelessly to help protect the most vulnerable in our communities and help keep Fife safe.”

The region’s COVID-19 vaccination programme began back in December 2020, with the first vaccine given on December 8 to senior nurse, Marie Paterson.

Care home residents and frontline health and social care workers were amongst the first to be vaccinated, followed by those aged 80 and over.

Public vaccination clinics opened in February 2021 in venues across the Kingdom.

Two years on, the autumn/winter booster programme is currently being rolled out with all eligible people having now been offered a COVID booster ahead of winter.

Lisa added: “It’s easy to think that the virus is no longer a threat to our health but that is far from the case. As well as the ongoing booster programme, our clinics remain open for those who are eligible and as yet haven’t taken up the offer.

“In addition to the offer of a scheduled appointment, many clinics operate a drop-in service so it has never been easier to get vaccinated.”

