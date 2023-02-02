Covid in Fife: Nine more COVID deaths in Fife, new figures show
There were nine more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Fife, according to the latest data.
The figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 1007 people had died in the Kingdom by Sunday, January 22 – up from 998 the week before.
Public Health Scotland has stopped reporting deaths for anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.
Instead, the weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Sunday – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
Deaths in Scotland are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.