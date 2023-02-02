The figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 1007 people had died in the Kingdom by Sunday, January 22 – up from 998 the week before.

Public Health Scotland has stopped reporting deaths for anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, the weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Sunday – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

The latest figures were published this week