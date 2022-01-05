COVID in Fife: Omicron cases show four fold rise over Christmas holidays

The most recent published data shows that cases showed a near four-fold rise.

On December 24 the total for the Kingdom stood at 284.

By January 5, that has rocketed to 1039, according to the latest data from Public Health Scotland which publishes a daily cumulative total for each Scottish region.

Confirmed cases of omicron have shown a significant spike in Fife

Fife’s total had shown small but steady incremental increases since the first case was confirmed on December 6.

The total didn’t reach double figures until the 15th when 15 instances of the variant were confirmed.

That then rose to three figures for the first time on December 23 with 129 cases.

Fife’s total compares with Forth Valley where there was a similar spike from 646 on December 31 to 1063 on January 5.

In Tayside the total is 1147, and in Ayrshire and Arran, it is 1582.

