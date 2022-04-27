COVID in Fife: One more death and 180 positive cases in last 24 hours

Fife has recorded one more COVID related death and 184 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data.

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 11:57 am

A total of 126,305 cases had been confirmed in the region when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Tuesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Fife, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 33,760 cases per 100,000 people.

That’s lower than the Scotland average of 35,021.

Pic: John Devlin

The dashboard shows 689 people had died in the area by Tuesday. It means there have been nine deaths in the past week - an increase on eight the previous week.

They were among 11,979 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Fife.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

