It is one of the biggest jumps among health boards in Scotland, and it comes as concerns grow for a winter wave of Covid cases.

In Scottish hospitals, the number of patients in hospital stood at 869 on October 9 - the highest level since mid-August.

But the number in Scottish intensive care units remains low, at just five patients as of the same date, the Public Health Scotland figures show.

The latest COVID hospitalisation figures have been published

In Fife there were 28 COVID patients in hospital in Fife on September 18.

That figure rose to 57 by the 25th and 64 by October 2.

On October 9, the total stood at 83.

Elsewhere among health boards in Scotland,the rise in cases wasn’t as steep.

Ayrshire and Arran rose from 44 to 77, Tayside went up from 18 to 47, and Lanarkshire up from 98 to 105.

The total number of patients in English hospitals has climbed its highest figure since July, while admissions in Wales have doubled.

The Omicron subvariant BA.5 is still the dominant variant according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), but three other subvariants, BQ.X, BA.2.75.2, and BF.7, seem to be gaining ground.

Professor Martin Michaelis, professor of molecular medicine at the University of Kent, said these three subvariants also seem to be “better at bypassing pre-existing immunity from vaccination and previous infections than BA.5”.

He said: “It is likely that they already contribute to the increase in Covid-19 cases we are detecting at the moment.”

An estimated one in 50 people in England and Wales have Covid-19, according to the latest modelling released by the Office for National Statistics.

The figure is even higher in Scotland, at one in 45, and Northern Ireland, at one in 40.

Dr Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Advisor at the UKHSA, said: “Outbreaks in hospitals and care homes are also on the rise.