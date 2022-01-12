COVID in Fife: Ten more deaths recorded and region’s omicron cases top 1000
Fife has recorded another ten COVID related deaths according to the latest figures published by the Scottish Government.
The region recorded more losses than Edinburgh or Glasgow as the National Records of Scotland confirmed 72 deaths were registered that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate - an increase of 27 from the previous week.
The statistics were for the week commencing January 9.
The previous week saw Fife record one death.
Figures for the region have remained in single figures since mid November.
Fifer has also confirmed over 1000 cases of the omicron variant.
The figures showed a rise from 563 on December 31 to 1039 on January 5.
Pete Whitehouse,director of statistical services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 72 deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is 27 more deaths than the previous week.
“The number of deaths from all causes in Scotland in this week was 1,208, 13% lower than the five year average.”