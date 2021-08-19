COVID in Fife: Two deaths recorded in region according to latest figures

The figures were published by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) yesterday.

They show no deaths recorded in the week ending August 9 where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.

Two people died the previous week.

The latest figures have been released

In July there were a 11 deaths in Fife - and that came after a period of more than nine weeks with no loss of life.

In total this year, 206 deaths in Fife have been linked to the pandemic.

According to the data, as at August 15, a total of 10,464 deaths have been registered in Scotland where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

For the week August 9-15, there were 41 deaths - a decrease of 12 from the previous week.

Thirteen were of people aged under 65, eight were aged 65-74 and 20 were aged aged 75 or over.

There were 13 fewer deaths in care homes - or 6% below average.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “Deaths from all causes were 9% higher than the five year average – the 12th week in a row where we have seen a higher than average number of deaths.”

