COVID: Number of Fife schools with people self isolating almost doubles in two weeks

NHS Fife’s latest weekly update confirmed 19 schools were impacted from May 10-16.

That was up on the ten listed for the week of May 3-9.

In each case, five or more school contacts have been required to self isolate.

Balwearie High School, Kirkcaldy - one of the schools hit by people self isolating

The latest data also takes into account the B.1.617 Indian Variant of of COVID which was confirmed in Kirkcaldy last week.

NHS Fife’s updates covers schools and nurseries across the region where a case has occurred in pupils or staff, and where five or more school contacts have been required to isolate after contact tracing has taken place.

In the most recent figures, the schools hit in Kirkcaldy included Balwearie High School, Gallatown Nursery, Kirkcaldy High School, Kirkcaldy North Primary School & Nursery; Rosslyn School, and Sinclairtown Primary.

In Glenrothes, schools affected include Glenwood High, South Parks Nursery, and Warout Primary.

In Dunfermline, the list included five schools - Dunfermline High, Queen Anne High, St Columba's High, Touch and Woodmill Primaries.

NHS Fife also confirmed people self isolating at Beath High School, Cowdenbeath; Bell Baxter High School, Cupar; Burntisland Primary School; King's Road Primary School, Rosyth and Mountfleurie NurserY in- Leven

A spokesman for NHS Fife said: “We are aware of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the Kirkcaldy area, including instances of the new B.1.617 variant first identified in India.

“People in the local area are being urged to get tested.”

