The accident happened at around 6.50pm when a car hit a pedestrian on the A909.

Emergency services attended but the 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for six and a half hours to allow a full collision investigation to take place.

Inspector Andy Gibb, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash and I would ask anyone who was driving in the area at the time of the incident to get in contact with offices.

“I would also appeal to any motorists with possible dash-cam footage who hasn’t yet spoken to police to get in touch.”

If you have any information you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3131 of November 8

