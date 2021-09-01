Craig Abercrombie: Family’s generous donation to hospital after Boxing Day COVID death

Craig Abercrombie was just 54 years old when he passed away after fighting the virus for a number of weeks.

Last week, his family and friends gave over £8000 to Fife Health Charity, which will use it to enhance the care of patients within Victoria Hospital’s intensive care unit, and to aid staff education.

His wife, Sharon, said: “The staff working in the unit are worth their weight in gold, taking the time to listen to us in our darkest moments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friends and family of Craig Abercrombie with their bumper donation to the ICU ward

“The compassion they showed us will never be forgotten.”

Craig was admitted to hospital last November and quickly transferred to ICU.

A loving family man, he left behind his wife of more than 30 years, and son Logan, the “light of his life.”

Director of Nursing, Janette Owens, alongside the friends and family of Craig Abercrombie, and Senior Charge Nurse, Duncan

Craig was well known in Cardenden for his great sense of humour and willingness to help anyone in need.

Amid their grief, family and friends began to fundraise in his memory to thank ICU staff for the kindness shown to Craig and the rest of his family during his time in the Unit.

Led by his good friend, Donald Anderson, and with the support of Craig’s family, a Kilt Walk was organised in his honour with all monies raised going to the unit that cared for him.

The event was held at the end of July in Craig’s home town, and raised £8260.

Sharon said: “Losing Craig has been devastating and we’re still learning to live our lives without our dearest husband, dad, and friend.

“This donation is our way of saying thank you to every staff member in the ICU, who went above and beyond to try and save him and make him well.

“The staff working in the Unit are worth their weight in gold, taking the time to listen to us in our darkest moments. The compassion they showed us will never be forgotten.”

The donation to Fife Health Charity was warmly welcomed.

Janette Owens, NHS Fife’s director of nursing and member of the charity’s board of trustees, hailed it a “very kind and generous donation.”

She added: “The staff working in our ICU work incredibly hard, both in caring for those who are most unwell but also in supporting their family and loved ones through what can be the darkest of times.

“The donation they have made in Craig’s honour will be used to help us improve the care we provide to patients, and indeed their loved ones, in the months and years to come.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.