Crail to be presented new coat of arms

The Right Hon Lord Lyon, Joseph Morrow, will come to Crail later this month for the presentation of Crail’s new Coats of Arms.

This is due to Crail being recently remade a Royal Burgh, and it has been organised by Crail Community Council and Crail Preservation Society.

The event will involve a procession from the harbour to the Merkat Cross for the proclamation and then to the newly restored doocot which he will open.

The Right Honourable the Lord Lyon King of Arms, the head of Lyon Court, is the most junior of the Great Officers of State in Scotland and is the Scottish official with responsibility for regulating heraldry in that country, issuing new grants of arms, and serving as the judge of the Court of the Lord Lyon, the oldest heraldic court in the world that is still in daily operation.

The event will take place on May 18 at 3pm.