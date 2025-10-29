Up and coming creative Fifers are set to pitch for a £1000 grant in a Dragons’ Den style event.

The imaginatively titled ‘Creative Soup’ takes place at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy on Wednesday, November 5, when the audience will also have their say by picking a People’s Choice prizewinner.

Ticket holders will also receive a hearty bowl of soup and a warm drink, and their £10 ticket fee will be added to the funding pot, which will be match–funded by OnFife’s Relevance Fund.

Creative Soup was born out of Create in Kirkcaldy, a group dedicated to supporting the creative industry in the Kirkcaldy and Fife area and the event is being run in collaboration with Business Gateway Fife, CodeBase, and OnFife. It provides an opportunity to local creatives, giving them access to funding using a crowdfunding approach, based on successful projects which are currently running in Dundee and Detroit in the USA.

Creative Soup takes place at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Kate Pickering, creative instigator with OnFife, said: "Funding is so hard to come by these days, so we wanted to give the creatives of Fife a chance to access investment in a really accessible way. Through the Create in Kirkcaldy monthly sessions we have been helping participants to build and shape their creative ideas, ready for pitching at the event in November.

“It's going to be a really great, insightful night with ten fantastic ideas ready to be presented to the public and we are hoping for a good turnout.

“Everyone is welcome to the Creative Soup where they can help to champion emerging talent, connect with potential collaborators, and see first-hand the creativity and innovation bubbling up across Fife. It’s a great way to invest, not just financially, but by being part of the community that inspires and supports creative growth.”

More information on the event here.