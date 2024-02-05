Creative studio space plan unveiled in conversion of landmark Fife hotel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Xafinity Pension Trustees Ltd has submitted an application for listed building consent to carry out the work at Doune House which forms part of the Woodside Hotel. Its proposals include internal alterations, refurbishment of windows and the installation of solar panels.

The house forms part of the B-Listed hotel. It was originally a separate property - Doune Hall was redeveloped as a recreation hall in 1913 by the Earl of Morton and gifted to the village. Sometime after this, the building was acquired by the hotel and converted to domestic use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2014 plans to create two houses at Doune House and Middle House were approved, and subsequently assigned off again in 2018, and amended in 2020.

The plans form par of the c0onversion of the Woodside Hotel (Pics: Fife Free Press/Submitted)

A supporting statement lodged as part of the application described the disused Doune House as “in poor condition requiring significant maintenance both internally and externally.”

It added: “The roof, rainwater goods and windows to rear are in a state of disrepair and require significant investment to protect and retain this building as a key property within the conservation area and the built heritage of the village.”

The application seeks to conserve the fabric of the existing property by omitting any plans to extend the footprint of the building - previously approved - and retain and refurbish the building in current and original form. It will look to remove the bedrooms at first floor level and reinstate the 3.5m ceiling and large open plan room to re-establish the large open volume that was once served as the village Recreational Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sensitive refurbishment of any original features that may be uncovered would also be carried out as part of the proposals as evidence of ornate cornicing is visible from service hatches in the existing lowered ceiling.”

The supporting statement said the conversion “promises to breathe new life into this historic building and the local commercial environment.”