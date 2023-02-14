Creatives in the Kirkcaldy area are invited to join the first Create in Kirkcaldy networking event

The first Create in Kirkcaldy meet up is set to take place in Century on Kirkcaldy High Street on Saturday, February 18.

The social event, which will allow creatives to come together in person to create connections, is being organised by OnFife, the charitable trust that runs the Kingdom’s libraries, museums, art galleries and theatres.

Ross Christie, from OnFife, said: “Create in Kirkcaldy aims to bring creatives together to create connections and be a part of a supportive, nurturing and inclusive community here in Fife. Our first meet up will be an informal event to connect with other people.

The first Create in Kirkcaldy meet up takes place at the weekend.

At OnFife we try to support the creative industry in Fife. After lockdown and through conversations with the creative community in Kirkcaldy there was a feeling that people wanted to reconnect in an in person way rather than digitally and this idea of organising the meet up really came from those conversations.

“It’s an hour and a half and it’s an informal networking drop in just for people to get together and chat.

"People can bring an example of their creative work if they want to, but they don’t have to.

"There’s a vibrant creative scene in Kirkcaldy and this is about how it could develop post pandemic."

The meet up is open to any creative whether they are an artist, musician, designer, actor, maker or anything in between, who lives, works or has a connection in the Kirkcaldy area.

It is hoped that such social events, which it is hoped there can be more of in future, will offer mutual support and networks to enrich and develop the creatives’ practice, whichever form it may take.

Ross continued: “It’s open to any creatives whether they are professionals, amateurs or hobbyists and whatever their creative interest is. We didn’t want to put any limits on it.

"It’s about getting people together, talking and building connections, creating avenues to explore and connections for possible future collaborations.”

The free event takes place at Century, 260 High Street Kirkcaldy, from 1.30pm to 3pm on Saturday.