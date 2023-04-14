The doors to a new community cinema are set to open in the heart of the town centre - right behind the old ABC which shut down 23 years ago - if people get behind a new fundraising bid..

The Kings Live Lounge on the town’s Esplanade has launched a new crowdfunder campaign to bring cinema back to the Lang Toun for the first time in nearly a quarter of a century.

It needs to raise £5000 for the equipment needed and licences to screen the movies.

Currently, people in Kirkcaldy have to travel to Dunfermline, Glenrothes or Leven to see a movie on the big screen - in fact an entire generation has grown up without ever experiencing a trip to a cinema on their doorstep.

Numerous attempts have been made over the last two decades to bring a cinema operator to the Lang Toun.

A multiplex formed part of one masterplan by previous owners of the Mercat Shopping Centre, but it went nowhere. More recently, attempts have been made to use the former Tesco and BhS stores as possible locations.

Now there is more than a glimmer of hope with the Kings Live Lounge bidding to plug a gap in the market with its new initiative.

John Murray and Mandy Hunter launch the cinema crowdfunder at the Kings Live Lounge

John Murray, chairman of the Kings’ board of trustees, said Kirkcaldy has been without a cinema for far too long.

“We felt that the time for a community cinema in Kirkcaldy was overdue,” he said. “We know that there is a demand from the public for one – it’s November 2000 since we last had a cinema in town – so we’ve decided to take the matter into our own hands, with the help of the local community.”

He outlined plans the venue has to screen films for all ages.

“We would like to launch a community cinema which will cover all ages and tastes, run by our trustees and volunteers,” he said. “From kids’ movies to art house films to all time classics or even films with a local content.”

The former ABC Cinema on Kirkcaldy High Street. Now home to the Kings Theatre project.

To make this happen, the Kings is hoping to raise £5000 which will go towards the equipment required to show films to the public including the projector, the audio, the screen and the cinema licences.

John said: “We would show films both in the afternoon and evenings and will be aiming towards also showing films that have just been in the big multiplexes.

“But we will also be reaching out and asking the local community what sort of films they would like us to show.”

The Live Lounge is part of the overall Kings Theatre restoration project which for the time being has been put on hold.

“After the pandemic we carried out a full assessment of the old ABC building and for the moment it’s been mothballed,” John says.

“It needs a multi-million-pound investment and despite our best efforts we haven’t been able to secure that.

“So, for the time, being we’re turning our focus to the Live Lounge on the Esplanade.”

John says there are a number of exciting projects lined up, with artists taking up residence on the building’s first floor, more live music, cabaret and comedy across 2023 and the building itself undergoing restoration work, playing a crucial role in the redevelopment of Kirkcaldy’s Waterfront.

But firstly, he hopes all eyes locally will soon be turning to the silver screen.

“Ultimately, this cinema is for the community,” he said. “After the huge success of our panto at Christmas we talked about launching a cinema with an intimate feel for the town. Now it’s time to make that dream a reality.”