Hundreds turned out to line the harbour and welcome the lifeboat home on Sunday. (Pic: Roger Grundy)

RNLB Robert and Catherine Steen was met with huge cheers and applause as it arrived in the town’s harbour at precisely 13:47 – the same time as its ID number.

The Shannon class all weather lifeboat will replace the Kingdom of Fife Mersey class boat at the East Neuk station. The Kingdom of Fife has been saving lives at sea for more than 30 years, having come into operation in 1991.

Locals and visitors alike took to the harbour to witness the new lifeboat arriving in what was a very special occasion for the whole community.

The new 13-47 ALB arrived into Anstruther harbour in a flotilla alongside the station's Mersey class ALB and vessels from Dunbar, Kinghorn and Brought Ferry. (Pic: Nick Leach )

The arrival of the new boat has been much anticipated, especially by those who have the names of loved ones featured on its hull.

The boat is one of four Launch a Memory vessels in the RNLI’s fleet, with 10,000 people’s names included in the numbers decal on both sides in return for a donation.

On arrival on Sunday, the Shannon class was recovered from the harbour by the volunteer crew and housed in its temporary compound alongside the current lifeboat station.

It is hoped that work can begin on building a new purpose-built lifeboat station big enough to house the Shannon class later this year with plans to build the new facility, which will include an education hub and a larger gift shop, at the other side of the long stay car park.

Anstruther RNLI coxswain Michael Bruce helped bring the new Shannon ALB home. (Pic: Roger Grundy)

With the new vessel, the volunteer crews will be able to respond faster to shouts and cover a wider area. The Shannon has the potential to travel at twice the speed of the Mersey class and features more modern equipment, as well as improved on board conditions for the crew.

Businesses and individuals throughout Anstruther have been showing their support for the RNLI in recent weeks with many choosing to celebrate the arrival of the new lifeboat by running fundraising activities and donating money from the purchase of special products – including ice creams and cocktails – to the charity.