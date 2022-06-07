Crowning of King and Queen kicks off Kinghorn Gala Week

The Royal Party in Myres Park on Sunday for the crowning ceremony. Pic: Sinclair Cunningham Photography

Crowds gathered for the crowning ceremony in Myres Park on Sunday when Maddison Henderson was crowned gala queen, and Thomas Binnie gala King.

They were accompanied for the occasion by attendants Isabella McGowan and Harris Stather.

Following the special ceremony the whole community were invited to enjoy an afternoon of family fun in the park.

The Royal Party followed by special guests. Pic: Sinclair Cunningham Photography

Although the community’s kings and queens from 2020 and 2021 were crowned during a double ceremony last summer, there was no full, week-long programme of gala events due to the Covid restrictions.

However, this year the gala’s organising committee have been able to once again return to a full programme of events.

Locals have already taken part in The Games at the community centre this week, and a family treasure hunt takes place tonight (Tuesday), along with the adults only pool competition.

Over 18s can take part in the dominoes competition at The Crown on Wednesday from 7.30pm.

Maddison Henderson and Thomas Binnie with their attendants Isabella McGowan and Harris Stather. Pic: Sinclair Cunningham Photography

While on Thursday a family quiz night takes place at the Bowling Club at 6.30pm.

The week’s events will conclude with the parade through the village on Saturday with the theme ‘Sliding Back 70 Years’.

Those taking part should gather at Park Place at 10am for the costume judging.

The parade will leave at 10.30am led by Burntisland Pipe Band making its way to the community centre where a gala sports afternoon will start at approximately 12 noon.

The sun shone as crowds gathered for the ceremony. Pic: Sinclair Cunningham Photography

An evening of celebration will then take place with a party night at the centre from 7pm to 11pm where there will be a disco and entertainment for all the family.