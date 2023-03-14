Freuchie’s Leanne Lindsay and Trevor, a Japanese Chin, wowed the judges at NEC, Birmingham, to hold off stiff competition and qualify for the ‘Best in Group’ showpiece on the famous green carpet.

But they were unable to go all the way as Orca, a Lagotto Romagnolo from Croatia, clinched the overall Best in Show crown on Sunday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owners Javier Gonzalez Mendikote and Ante Lucin had travelled for 25 hours across Europe in order to compete – but the long journey was more than worthwhile after taking home the ultimate accolade.

Leanne Lindsay from Freuchie with Trevor, a Japanese Chin (Pic: BeatMedia/The Kennel Club)

Gonzalez Mendikote said: “Winning the group on the first day you have a lot of time to think, but when we entered we thought it could be the last time to win Best in Show so we thought let’s enjoy it.”