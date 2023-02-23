Amy Jackson, from Glenrothes, and Duke are part of the Scottish Rally Team which will compete at the show at the Birmingham NEC from March 9-12.

There are six competitors in the team, and Amy is competing in level six with her 5.5 year old crossbreed dog,

Each dog and handler work together as a team, navigating a course of 10-15 exercises.

Every course is different and there are over 100 exercises in rally, including stationary tasks, recalls, jumps, retrieves and cone weaves.

The inter-regional rally competition takes place at Crufts each year between seven teams – Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and four English regions.

The competition takes place on March 9.