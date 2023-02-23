Crufts 2023: Fife woman and her dog head to world’s greatest dog show
A Fife woman and her dog are heading to Crufts - the world’s greatest dog show.
Amy Jackson, from Glenrothes, and Duke are part of the Scottish Rally Team which will compete at the show at the Birmingham NEC from March 9-12.
There are six competitors in the team, and Amy is competing in level six with her 5.5 year old crossbreed dog,
Each dog and handler work together as a team, navigating a course of 10-15 exercises.
Every course is different and there are over 100 exercises in rally, including stationary tasks, recalls, jumps, retrieves and cone weaves.
The inter-regional rally competition takes place at Crufts each year between seven teams – Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and four English regions.
The competition takes place on March 9.
Duke and Amy enjoy many activities together and alongside level six rally, they have reached grade five in agility.