Cruise port plan for Burntisland

A new mid-Fife cruise port is being looked at as part of the Edinburgh and south east Scotland city deal.

At the economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation committee on Thursday, councillors were told how the plans were still being looked at, as part of the city deal.

Cllr Ian Cameron, who raised the question, said: “South Queensferry is chaotic. They’re trying to put a turning circle down there, and it’s overheated.

“Newhaven has people standing with boxes of brochures, because there is not any places for them to stand and shelter to greet people coming off of the ships.

“The market tells us that 100 new, big ships, with 6000 people, are going to be the future of the market.

You may also be interested in:

In pictures: Fife event to mark UK departure from EU

Two new drive thru restaurants in Kirkcaldy

In Pictures: Kirkcaldy from the air in the 1970s

“There will be some small, boutique ships as well – so there’s need for a deep water facility and that’s key for taking a lot of pressure off of Edinburgh, which is overheated for tourism.

“A place like Burntisland, which is connected to a rail network, provides an excellent climate coalition.”

In 2018, Fife Councillors agreed to £25,000 for a study into the feasibility of a cruise ship port in Burntisland.

Gordon Mole, interim chief officer for business and employability said: “From a tourism growth perspective, having a facility that can take larger cruise vessels and enhance cruise tourism, is being looked at by Forth Ports, including options in mid Fife, which is an area that we would want to see heavily promoted.

“Clearly you’ve identified climate change and that will also be a key driver in the refresh of our Fife economic strategy linked to the climate Fife plan.”