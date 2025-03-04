Cupar and district pupils paid tribute to the Bard

Cupar Burns Club held their annual competition recently. (Pic: Dave Scott)

Cupar Old Parish Church was, once again, the excellent venue for the Annual Schools Burns Competitions organised by Cupar Burns Club in the usual four disciplines of Verse Speaking, Singing, Instrumental and Bagpiping.

There were 66 competitors from nine local schools. Castlehill, Ceres, Dunbog, Falkland, Freuchie, Letham, Newburgh and Springfield Primary Schools, along with Bell Baxter High School, all entered competitors this year.

David Scott took some group photographs at the start of the day before the Competition. Convener, Mr. David Husband, welcomed the assembly of pupils, teachers, family members, adjudicators and Burns Club members. Also attending were representatives from our sponsors, being Kettle Produce, Scott’s Ladieswear and James Hair & co. Accountants.

Both halls in the centre were required to facilitate the running of the competitions with various age groups competing in each discipline. The M.C. duties were carried out by David Husband and Stephen Stewart. Graeme Bain, another member of the Competition sub-committee, provided door security whilst other members of the Cupar Burns Club were on hand to ensure the success of the event.

During the interval, refreshments were served by Mr & Mrs Farmer and Mrs Husband.

Competitions do, of course, require adjudicators and this year those duties were ably carried out by Mrs Sandra Affleck & Mr Alastair McFarlane who judged the Verse Speaking and Mr Peter Thomson, who accepted the duties of judging the singing, while Mr Gavin Piper judged the instrumental and bagpiping entrants.

Certificates of Commendation were awarded to all competitors by Mr Bob Stewart, former convener, and advice and encouragement was offered by the adjudicators before they announced the results of the mornings competitions. Trophies were presented by Mr Keith McIntosh, Club President, before they were reclaimed for engraving. The trophies will be presented again at an awards ceremony to be held on the eleventh of March in Cupar Masonic Hall, Club 19.

The adjudicated results are as follows:

Verse Speaking Solos: Primary 4/5 1st - Georgia Burnett, Springfield P.S. (The Ballad of Janitor Mackay); 2nd - Bruce Tullett, Freuchie P.S. (Mrs Nae Offence) 3rd - Aila Sankey, Falkland P.S. (A Dug, A Dug). Primary 6/7 1st - Phoebe Brodie, Letham P.S. (To A Mouse); 2nd - Orla Ennis, Ceres P.S. (To A Louse); 3rd - Ayla Swan, Newburgh P.S. (To A Mouse). Secondary 1st - Magnus Porter, Bell Baxter High School, (To A Haggis).

Singing Solos: Primary 4/5 1st - Aila Cox, Freuchie P.S. (Flower of Scotland); 2nd - Jessica Fleck, Dunbog P.S. (Auld Lang Syne); 3rd - Layla Crawford, Letham P.S. (My Hearts in the Highlands). Primary 6/7 1st - Erin McCullough, Freuchie P.S. (Auld Lang Syne); 2nd - Alice Laing, Springfield P.S. (Auld Lang Syne); 3rd - Ali Jarosz Cromie, Freuchie P.S. (Ye Jacobites by Name). Secondary 1st - Olivia Wiech, B.B.H.S. (The Ploughman).

Instrumental Solos: Primary 4/5 1st - Umi Brammah, Freuchie P.S. (Piano, Skye Boat Song); 2nd - Aveline Townsend, Freuchie P.S. (Piano, Loch Lomond). Primary 6/7 1st - Eben Stewart, Freuchie P.S. (Piano, Auld Lang Syne); 2nd - Molly Haman, Freuchie P.S. (Clarinet, Auld Lang Syne); 3rd - Calum Kernaghan, Freuchie P.S. (Saxophone, Auld Lang Syne). Secondary 1st - Anna Black, B.B.H.S. (Violin, Medley); 2nd - Estha Townsend, B.B.H.S. (Flute, Medley); 3rd - Alexander Martin Prowse, B.B.H.S. (Clarinet, The Sleeping Tune).

Secondary Bagpiping Solo: 1st - Magnus Porter, B.B.H.S. (Medley).

P6/7 Best Overall: Phoebe Brodie, Letham P.S. with her recitation of “To A Mouse”.