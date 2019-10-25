Cupar artist exhibits work at MP’s office

A Cupar-based artist, inspired by old carpentry tools and other mechanical objects, has become the latest participant of Art in Parliament in the constituency office of Stephen Gethins MP.

Sheila Page graduated from Glasgow School of Art and worked in education before returning to her love of painting and drawing in 2016.

Since then Sheila, a trustee and founding member of Ladybank’s Off the Rails Arthouse collective, has shown her work across the UK and from now until Christmas, visitors to the constituency office in Bonnygate, Cupar, can see her work on view for free.

Commenting on her work, Sheila said: “One of my main subject areas is old carpentry tools and other used mechanical objects. As well as being functional these ordinary objects are also very beautiful; they are honest and poignant and represent lives lived, hand work carried out and a myriad of things crafted, repaired or maintained.”

Mr Gethins added: “We have so many talented people across the constituency including some who may not otherwise have somewhere to show their work. I hope that by making the constituency office accessible to them for Art in Parliament this will help boost their profile and make other people aware that they are welcome to do the same. Sheila’s work is a great addition to the walls of the constituency office and I am very grateful to her for taking part.”

For more information on Sheila’s work visit www.sheilapageartist.com.