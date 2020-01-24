Cupar ‘arts champion’ shortlisted for award

A Cupar ‘arts champion’ has been shortlisted for an award for her work promoting local libraries and literature.

Pauline Smeaton, service development supervisor at St Andrews Library, has been shortlisted for Best Arts Champion (Local Authority or Cultural Trust Worker) at the National Campaign for the Arts’ Hearts For The Arts Awards 2020.

Explaining why Pauline had been shortlisted, the organisers said her work in libraries was “significantly needed” and she had been succeeding in keeping libraries and literature in people’s lives.

“Her activity is also very focused on schools and on children,” the organisers said. “Arts in education will continue to suffer over the coming years but the way she ensures access to books will be a sure-fire way of ensuring the education, literacy, freedom and independence of the young people.”

Pauline’s passion for literacy and creativity is well recognised within the communities she serves. She has dedicated her 38-year library career to engaging young people in the wonder of books and reading for pleasure.

With 30 schools and seven libraries in her remit, Pauline is a well-known and much-loved presence within north east Fife and her active promotion of libraries and literacy has created a much-valued reading ethos.

Last year alone, Pauline dedicated time to establishing Bookbug sessions for pre-schoolers and families within four of her libraries, reaching over 448 pre-schoolers and their families, while continuing to support the already established sessions at the other three libraries.

She has also maintained engagement with younger customers at her two junior book clubs while consistently ensured that all seven libraries have a variety of children’s holiday activities.

In addition, she has worked hard to establish and maintain strong relationships with all 30 of her schools to ensure they have access to services even when there may be no physical library in their community.

ONFife’s innovative Moments in Time initiative, which engages and inspires people living with dementia at monthly sessions in Duloch Library and Kirkcaldy Galleries and care homes as well as special activities like GrooveON discos at Rothes Halls, is also in the running for Best Arts Project (Arts, Health and Wellbeing).

The winners of the Hearts For The Arts Awards 2020 will be announced on February 14.