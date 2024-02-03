Cupar Burns Club celebrates the bard with annual Supper in town's Corn Exchange

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As always it was a fine evening of fellowship and excellent fayre with a top table of guests made up of returning favourites and some new faces.

Douglas Provan piped the top table to their seats and the haggis to Graham Letham who delivered the ‘Address’ as well as The Selkirk Grace. Following the Anniversary Dinner, musical selections were performed by Lindsay Downie and Jim Coutts. The musicians were joined by the ever-popular vocalist Tam Clarke, who also sang solo and ensured that members’ and guests’ singing voices were put to the test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A respectful take on the ‘Immortal Memory’ was delivered by Iain McMurray. Excerpts of Burns’ works were expertly performed by Angus Middleton including ‘Epistle to J Lapraik’ and ‘Tam O’Shanter. Mr Sam Riddell delivered an interesting and educational take on ‘Speed the Plough’. Rod McCowan’s observations on the fairer sex were followed by the company raising their glasses in a toast to ‘The Lassies’.

The annual Cupar Burns Club event took place recently.

Also featuring on the evening’s programme were Treasurer Alan Berry reading Greetings from Kindred Clubs and Keith McIntosh reading the Tom Green penned ‘Greetings to Kindred Clubs’. After replying to Vince Fusaro’s toast of thanks to the President and committee, Keith McIntosh thanked the top table guests and artistes and brought the evening to a close.

There were two surprises on the night. The first being a burst pipe in the kitchen which was ably dealt with by or newly appointed ‘Club Plumber’ Lee MacDonald to whom we are very grateful. The second was for Keith McIntosh as he was presented with Honorary Membership of the club in recognition of his devoted service.