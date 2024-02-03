Cupar Burns Club celebrates the bard with annual Supper in town's Corn Exchange
As always it was a fine evening of fellowship and excellent fayre with a top table of guests made up of returning favourites and some new faces.
Douglas Provan piped the top table to their seats and the haggis to Graham Letham who delivered the ‘Address’ as well as The Selkirk Grace. Following the Anniversary Dinner, musical selections were performed by Lindsay Downie and Jim Coutts. The musicians were joined by the ever-popular vocalist Tam Clarke, who also sang solo and ensured that members’ and guests’ singing voices were put to the test.
A respectful take on the ‘Immortal Memory’ was delivered by Iain McMurray. Excerpts of Burns’ works were expertly performed by Angus Middleton including ‘Epistle to J Lapraik’ and ‘Tam O’Shanter. Mr Sam Riddell delivered an interesting and educational take on ‘Speed the Plough’. Rod McCowan’s observations on the fairer sex were followed by the company raising their glasses in a toast to ‘The Lassies’.
Also featuring on the evening’s programme were Treasurer Alan Berry reading Greetings from Kindred Clubs and Keith McIntosh reading the Tom Green penned ‘Greetings to Kindred Clubs’. After replying to Vince Fusaro’s toast of thanks to the President and committee, Keith McIntosh thanked the top table guests and artistes and brought the evening to a close.
There were two surprises on the night. The first being a burst pipe in the kitchen which was ably dealt with by or newly appointed ‘Club Plumber’ Lee MacDonald to whom we are very grateful. The second was for Keith McIntosh as he was presented with Honorary Membership of the club in recognition of his devoted service.
A total of £1800 was collected from members and guests on the night for the Benevolent Fund to be spent on worthy causes.