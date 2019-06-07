Cupar charity wins as Auld Enemies clash at Stark’s Park

Hundreds of people packed into Raith Rovers’ Stark’s Park at the weekend to see Scotland defeat England in a charity football match.

The hosts got revenge after suffering defeat last year – but the two big winners of the day were Cupar-based childhood cancer charity Toby’s Magical Journey and Millbrook Mental Health Orchard ward in Nottingham.

While all the donations have yet to be tallied, the two charities will receive a split of the funds raised at the game.

Toby’s Magical Journey did raise £330 on the day through separate donations.

“It was a good game,” said Toby’s mum, Alison. “I was happy with the result. There was no rain, which was a godsend. It was a great day, after a lot of work to make it happen.”

Alison thanked organiser Steve Gilfilan, Raith Rovers for hosting the game, the players, the sponsors, the volunteers, and St Andrews RC High School. Pupils from the school, which Toby attends, played a game at half-time, while rector Patrick Callaghan drew the winners of the raffle.

Steve said: “I cannot thank everyone enough for being involved in making this day what it was.

“Both sets of players were excellent on and off the park and really showed a togetherness in their drive to raise money for these causes.”

He added: “It was great to see so many individuals and businesses not only from Fife but from around the world, supporting this event with donations and we can now look forward to the return leg that will hopefully be in England next year.”