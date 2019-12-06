Cupar Christmas lights switched on

Christmas has come to Cupar, after the town’s festive lights were switched on.

A Christmas fair and a market were held in the town, before the lights were turned on, with the Citizen of the Year, Kilmaron head Isla Lumsden, and children from the local schools doing the honours.

A spokesperson for Cupar at Christmas said: “We would like to thank all the community spirited individuals who gave up their time to assist us, enabling the switch on to be such a success.”

The group is hosting a ‘Breakfast with Santa’ on December 14, 9am-11.30am, at the Age Concern hall. Tickets can be purchased from Caring for Cupar or via the group Facebook page.