Cupar Corn Exchange set to host Heritage and Fife Family History Fair this Saturday

The event will be held in the upper hall in the Corn Exchange to coincide with the Farmer’s Market from 9:00am – 3:30pm.

Organisations taking part in the fair includes, Fife Folk Museum, Cupar Heritage Museum, OnFife Archives, St Andrews University Library Special Collections, Hidden Heritage, Remembering the Accused Witches of Scotland, St Andrews Heritage Museum and Garden, and Tay Valley Family History Society.

The event will be held in Cupar Corn Exchange this Saturday.

A spokesperson for the event said: “The society have booked the upper hall in the Corn Exchange to coincide with the Farmer’s Market.

"Previously we hired a stall and took part in a very successful Cupar’s Celebration Weekend organised by Cupar Development Trust last September, and as well as providing the event in the hall, we will once again have a stall at the market.

"Getting back to meeting people at last years Cupar Celebration Weekend was such a tonic. Our volunteers have been working away in the background but to see people face to face was brilliant.

"The interest in family history research has been incredible during lockdown as we’ve had a 50 per cent increase in enquiries through our website and our membership is up by 30 per cent.

“Our event is being funded by Fife Family History Society, there is no cost to the organisations attending, and the event is free to the public.

"Our experts will be on hand to help, and we will have items for sale to assist with family and local history research."

For more information, please visit: www.fifefhs.org, or: https://www.cuparnow.blog/2022/01/a-year-in-the-family/.

