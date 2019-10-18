Cupar dad completes first half marathon in 20 years for charity

Cupar dad Shaun Jarrett dusted off his trainers and took on his first half marathon in 20 years as he conquered the Great North Run in support of CHAS (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland) in September. Through his efforts, Shaun has raised £864.

Shaun hadn’t taken on any more than 10k since 1999, so when the chance to take on the Great North Run came up, he entered into the ballot and was delighted when his name was drawn.

Shaun went out on training runs with his daughter, Shannon, who is a seasoned runner and was crowned champion in the 1K under 13s in 2017.

The effort was made in order to raise vital funds for the national children’s hospice service, which supports families who have a child with a life-shortening condition. CHAS is on a mission to reach every family in Scotland who need their support but, right now, they are only reaching one in three.

Shaun said: “I decided to run for CHAS because they have helped support my daughter, Erin, for the past seven years. As a family we regularly visit Rachel House hospice in Kinross. It’s a place where we can relax, and both Erin and her big sister, Shannon, love visiting as they get to meet other children and form friendships.”

Rachael McDonald, challenge events assistant at CHAS, said: “It is inspiring to see Shaun get himself back into running and taking on his first half marathon in 20 years to raise funds for CHAS. His efforts will truly help us in our mission to reach every family in Scotland that needs us.”