Cupar Explorers prepare for 'trip of a lifetime' to World Scout Jamboree in South Korea

Beth Harvie and Zoe Nimmo, both 14, are amongst 3,240 Explorer Scouts picked from the UK to join 50,000 people taking part in an event in summer 2023.

The S3 pupils at Bell Baxter High School were amongst 36 teenagers selected from 140 East of Scotland applicants after a selection camp near Forfar in December.

Both are using their initiative to fundraise at least £3,765 each through various activities. This will help pay for kit, travel costs, insurance, food and also assist any less-fortunate international Scouts.

Zoe Nimmo (left) and Beth Harvie are delighted to have been selected to attend the World Scout Jamboree.

Beth, who has been involved with Scouting since she was 10, explained how Scouting has enabled her to develop her independence and team working skills. She also enjoys outdoor activities, meeting new people, trying new things, and making a worthwhile contribution to her local community.

“When I go to Korea I hope to develop as a person,” she said. “I hope to make lots of new friends and to learn about different cultures all across the world.

“I am excited for the many activities we will do and to see a completely different part of the world.”

As part of her fundraising, Beth, who lives in Cupar, is selling baked goods and hand-made gifts and has so far been making good progress.

“I am very thankful for the generous donations which have been made by North East Fife District Scouts, Cupar Scout Group and The Rotary Club of Cupar,” she added. “My next challenge is to climb Ben Nevis in May. I have set up a Go Fund Me page for this challenge so that people can sponsor me and follow my journey.”

Zoe Nimmo, who lives in Freuchie, started Scouting when she was six.

The former Freuchie Primary School pupil, whose two older brothers were both in Scouting, is very much looking forward to the adventure. However, it’s emerged she also has something of a family tradition to keep up.

“I first learnt about the World Scout Jamboree when I was in Cubs,” said Zoe. “A Scout came to talk to us about her trip to the World Scout Jamboree when it was in Japan (2015).

“One of my brothers went to the last Jamboree in America and I also learnt that my grandpa went to the 9th World Scout Jamboree in 1957 when it was in Sutton Coldfield, England.

“I knew how fun it all sounded and I really was keen to travel to Asia, see the different scenery and architecture and experience the different culture.

“So far for my fundraising I have been providing a badge-sewing service to my Scout group in Cupar and the Scout group in Freuchie. I am also planning to wash cars, have a summer garden party, selling baking and home-made plum jam. I am also planning to have a Burns Supper next year.”

As well as mixing with 40,000 teenagers from around the world, Zoe said the jamboree will include lots of different opportunities.

These will range from outdoor, conservation and environmental activities, learning about different faiths and cultures and making friends.

She added: “I’m most looking forward to the opening ceremony and the international day, where every unit displays aspects of their country, culture and food and to meeting Scouts from around the world.”

Cupar Explorer Scout leader Helen Cammack said: "This is an amazing opportunity and we are so proud to have Beth and Zoe representing North East Fife at the World Scout Jamboree.

"Both girls are working hard to fundraise and they are looking forward to the experience of a lifetime."

Anyone wanting to help sponsor Beth and Zoe can get in touch with the 10th Fife (1st Cupar) Cupar Explorer Scout Unit via [email protected]

