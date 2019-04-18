Cupar Foodbank thanks the kids of Castlehill Primary for their support.

The children of Class P5 Castlehill Primary School have been busy collecting food donations for the local Cupar Foodbank.

Mrs Milne and the pupils of P5 known as the charities group assists local groups and charities.

One of the children had suggested that they bring in food for the foodbank. An appeal was started and before long the food started piling in . Eventually a total of 33.65kg of food was donated by the class.

Joe Preece the Centre manager, visited the school to take receipt of the donations saying: “What an extremely generous thing for the children to have done. The foodbank helps others who may be struggling, for whatever reason, and ensures that every child will have food on the table regardless of personal circumstances. To see these young people thinking of others is extremely heartwarming.”