Cupar girl fundraises for Bell Baxter therapy dog appeal

A Cupar school girl has shed her beautiful long blonde hair to raise £200 for Bell Baxter High School’s therapy dog appeal.

Castlehill Primary School pupil Louisa Kidd, who donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust, said she wanted to help raise funds for the therapy dog as it will help so many pupils including her brother, Rob.

The 11-year-old, who is a dedicated dancer, said she believes the dog will be a great asset to the school helping ease stress amongst both pupils and staff and helping young people with specific needs, in particular.

Shortly before the summer holidays, the Cupar secondary school revealed plans to have Fife’s first resident therapy dog and since then, under the leadership of teacher Linda Jeffrey, fundraising has been underway.

Louisa said: “I think the dog is a great idea and I wanted to help raise some money to help the school buy it. I had a lot of my hair cut off but not too short as I still need to put it up for dancing. Thank you to everyone who sponsored me.”

Local MP Stephen Gethins said he believes the therapy dog will be a great asset to the school and paid tribute to the efforts of Louisa.

“This is a great idea and credit is due to Mrs Jeffrey and her pupils for getting the idea off the ground,” Mr Gethins said.

“Louisa has done a great job raising £200 and I look forward to handing over my donation once the new term is underway.

“The therapy dog is a great idea and will be a huge asset to the school.”