Cupar in Bloom volunteers shocked by spate of vandalism

Volunteers who give up their time to make Cupar beautiful have been left “shocked” by increasing vandalism in the town.

Cupar in Bloom, which was founded in 2004, said the level of vandalism to planters and plants since October 2019 was ‘unprecedented’ and ‘exceedingly disappointing’.

The group said it was also aware of other gardens around Cupar being targeted.

Cupar in Bloom said that two story boards at Tarvit Pond had been torn down from plinths and stolen in October, while plants were torn from planters, and pots, painted by children at Kilmaron, had been destroyed in other act of mindless vandalism.

Plants were also removed and destroyed on Bonnygate, the ‘Y’, Bonnygate car park, the Cross, St Catherine’s Street and the Lidl railings throughout December and January.

Some of the plants and planters have not been replaced.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We have always enjoyed tremendous support from businesses, the public and visitors in a variety of ways, so such extensive, mindless vandalism is really quite shocking to the tight knit group of volunteers who work tirelessly for Cupar.

“I’m sure this will be equally disappointing for all Cuparians and supporters.

“The police are aware of the vandalism and are making enquiries, so we are hoping that matters will improve.

“Could you all please keep an eye open for damage, and let the police know of any suspicious events or circumstances as soon as possible?

“We know that the town looked great last summer and lifted the spirits of so many, and we know that the damage is done by just a few folk, so thanks again everyone for your support and here is to happier times.”

The group has won numerous awards in the past for its work in Cupar, including from Britain in Bloom.

Local Police Scotland officers told Cupar Community Council on Tuesday that it was speaking with youths and checking CCTV footage in relation to the incidents.