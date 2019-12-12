Cupar library to mark 150th birthday

Fifers are being asked to help celebrate a landmark 150th birthday.

The Duncan Institute/Cupar Library will be 150 years old in 2020 and plans are gathering pace to have the landmark building in the heart of the town celebrate in style throughout the year.

ONFife staff intend to have a different celebration each month and have launched an appeal for people for whom the building and its contents have played an important part in their lives.

“This could be anything from a couple having their marriage ceremony or wedding reception here through to someone who remembers using the library as a child and now brings their own children in,” said Andrea McMillan, local studies supervisor.

“We’re very proud of Cupar Library and we’d love to hear from anyone who also has special memories of the building,” she continued.

“Maybe they borrowed a book that had a great impact on their life or perhaps they just like to come in and have a good chat with staff, the more people we hear from the better.”

The Crossgate building, as well as holding census and parish records, microfilm and bound newspapers, is also home to the main Family History and Local History Collection for north east Fife.

If you have a memory to share about the Duncan Institute/Cupar Library, call 01334 659367 or email cupar.library@onfife.com.

Visitors can also just drop in and a time will be arranged to record your memories in writing or as a short video clip.

For more information about the library, including opening times, visit the site onfife.com/venues/cupar-library or the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CuparLibrary.