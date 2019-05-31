Cupar set for annual charity football tournament

The long-time organiser of a charity football tournament is to be honoured this weekend, at the annual Cupar Cup.

Wayne Melrose organised the Cupar Cup for the last time in 2018, after seven years of setting up football fundraisers, raising thousands of pounds in the process.

The competition has grown significantly since he set it up, becoming one of the biggest charity events in north east Fife.

While he has not been involved in setting up the tournament this year, Wayne, who was named co-Cupar Citizen of the Year in 2017 for his work, will be watching from pitch-side on Sunday, as ‘Aberdeen’, ‘Dundee United’, ‘Celtic’ and ‘Rangers’ compete to lift the prestigious Cupar Cup.

The event, which kicks off at noon at Duffus Park, will also host a five-a-side match between Police Scotland and military police from Leuchars Station.

The funds from this year’s event will go to Tarvit Woodland Park Development and playground improvements at local primary schools.

David McLaren, owner of DM Markings, has very kindly agreed to do the work cost price at the primary schools. MPH Home has sponsored the event for £1500, while Stuarts of Buckhaven is providing pies and sausage rolls.