Cupar set to star in new episode in BBC series My Kind Of Town

In the penultimate programme of the series of My Kind of Town, Ian Hamilton and Major, his guide dog, spend time in Cupar, talking to locals and visiting businesses and community groups.

My Kind of Town: Cupar will air on the BBC Scotland channel on Thursday February 2 at 8:00pm.

Ian looks at Cupar’s bid to be a digital town, practices his swing on the stunning Kingarrock Hickory Golf course, samples some tasty food at the farmers’ market and gets creative in the kitchen at family bakers Fisher and Donaldson, making a Strawberry Danish.

Ian Hamilton with Dave Allan at Kingarrock Golf Course

The presenter had a big thumbs-up for Cupar as a ‘foodie town’ and “the real buzz” of the market.

He said: “I have eaten really well in Cupar - I’m sure I’ve put on about two stone. If you are going to put on weight, I can think of worse places than Cupar.”

Ian also meets up with Iain Smith, of Cupar and District Model Railway Club, and takes a dip in the swimming pool with local Commonwealth hero Ollie Carter.

Other visits include Cairnie Fruit Farm and maze, Cupar Youth Café and the local Amateur Musical Society, where he chats to Ruth Anderson and other members of the group.

