Cupar’s Big Tidy: call to locals to volunteer to join week-long clean up of town

A call has gone out for volunteers to help at Cupar’s Big Tidy - a community initiative to improve the appearance of the town centre.

It runs next week (September 9-13) and will see local folk out and about carrying out a clean up - from collecting litter to weeding, tidying planters and deep cleaning the bus stops.

Cupar Development Trust is currently looking for volunteers to help with the initiative which came out of an 18-month consultation into a Local Place Plan and Community Action Plan. One of the key desires of residents was to improve the appearance of the town centre, and so, the Big Tidy was launched. If you are able to help, please email Mrs Armstrong on [email protected] to get details.

During the week, small groups of volunteers will be out and about making a difference to the town. Numerous organisations are also helping out including Cupar in Bloom, Cupar Rotary, Cupar Cubs, Cupar Youth Café and Cupar YMCA.

Join Cupar's Big Tidy campaign (Pic: Dave Scott)

The trust is also also running a competition for primary and nursery schools to design a “Keep Cupar Tidy” poster with a £100 prize for the winning school and £50 for the winning pupil. It has also organised a scheme to help the buildings in Cupar town centre improve their frontage and roofs.

Fife Council staff and departments have been very busy helping out too by completing extra weeding, a deep clean of the pavements and gutters and washing down street furniture and road signs. Cupar Development Trust is also grateful for the kind support from the Bruce Charitable Trust which provides funding for local community projects.

Tony Miklinski, who chairs the trust, is keen that Cupar has a town centre that is worthy of a Royal Burgh and is keen to have as many people as possible helping in order to ensure the biggest impact on the town centre.

He said: “If you see groups of volunteers out in high-viz vests next week, this clearly demonstrates the wonderful community spirit being channelled into keeping Cupar a beautiful and tidy place for residents and visitors alike. There are morning sessions on Tuesday (September 10) and Friday 13th and an evening session on Wednesday 11th. It’s not too late to join in – why not lend us a hand?”