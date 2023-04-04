News you can trust since 1871
Cupcake Coffee, Kirkcaldy: farewell to Mike and Simon as they hang up their aprons

“They’re M90s or N90s or something like that,” it’s Monday morning and, as usual, I’m sitting in Cupcake Coffee Box, having some caffeine before I deal with people.

By Lisa May Young
Published 4th Apr 2023, 15:26 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 16:14 BST

The conversation in point is about trainers not the local A-road and is a hallmark of this community spot in the town centre. These twists in chat are part of the script and we all play our part.

This month, Simon Dugmore and Mike Lowe, retired, hanging up their aprons as owners and operators of Cupcake Coffee Box - passing the iced donut reins over to their son, Brandon, and I can’t help reflecting on this shift.

Sitting in this safe space each morning I’ve lived through bampot neighbours, new jobs, personal triumphs, and sadness.

Simon Dugmore and Mike Lowe, have handed over the reigns to son Brandon.Simon Dugmore and Mike Lowe, have handed over the reigns to son Brandon.
However what I’ve seen has meant more. The hollering laughter of the breakfast club meeting early doors. Simon calling after an elderly lady heading to the post office to watch the icy path. Mike sitting for a wee natter with customers.

Sessions on fostering and book clubs and a Christmas Day opening for those who want a bacon roll, a bit of company and a caring lift home. They were a touchstone during the Covid-19 pandemic, calling customers who were isolated just to see how they were doing.

So much care, so much more.The nucleus remains, Brandon, welcoming and dynamic at the helm, kind-hearted Jason, Diane, with her quick, dry sense of humour and Elaine, a kind, caring soul. Here, the legacy continues.Mike and Simon said: “Being owner operators of Cupcake Coffee Box has been a tremendous honour for the both of us.

“The last eight years have given us a sense of community above and beyond anything that we could have imagined. We cannot thank our customers enough for their support and friendship along the way. We truly look forward to sitting them as cupcake customers and continuing the day to day conversations that have been both entertaining and sobering.

“Being part of so many people’s lives have been an honour and we thank them all.Community says it all.

Kirkcaldy’s soul isn’t trapped in buildings, it's in our folk.

And whilst the often-used phrase of ‘it’s just another coffee shop’ is banded about online, for me it’s where the magic lies. It’s asking after someone and hanging around long enough to hear the answer. That’s what Cupcake Coffee Box serves, not only cake, it’s connection and care.Mike and Simon, the pleasure and thanks have been ours.

