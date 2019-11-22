Cycle challenge for Fife Christmas appeal

A team of Fife cyclists will be covering 546 miles in just one day, to help raise funds for a cause which aims to make sure every child in north east Fife has a Christmas present.

Saints Ciclista will be doing a charity ride on static turbo trainers at Tesco in Cupar on Friday, November 29, raising funds for Toy Drive.

The annual appeal collects and distributes presents to families across north east Fife, making sure that every child referred gets a gift, a ‘stocking filler’, book and selection box.

John Leonard, one of the team and husband of Toy Drive founder Victoria, will be taking part in the challenge.

The 546-mile distance is seven laps of the area covered by the appeal, multiplied by seven, marking seven years of the Toy Drive.

John said that while he has helped out with the appeal before, he has never raised funds for the appeal.

“The team were all keen to get involved,” he said. “More than 500 kids got gifts last year, and already more than 200 kids have been referred this year.

“It’s shocking. It’s a lot of kids. It’s around the same number of kids that go to Castlehill PS. The appeal has gotten bigger every year.”

John has also teamed up with two friends to record a new Christmas CD, which will be released next week.

The album, which features covers of Christmas classics, as well as a few non-festive tracks, is also raising funds for Toy Drive, as well as two other causes.

To support the cause, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cycle-for-toy-drive.