Cycling team raise £1138 for Toy Drive appeal

A team of cyclists have raised £1138 for an appeal that aims to make sure every child in north east Fife has a Christmas present to open.

Eight members of Saints Ciclista and friends of the Toy Drive appeal cycled 604 miles at Tesco in Cupar, smashing the 546 mile target the team had set.

The funds raised by the team will allow Toy Drive to buy additional gifts, Santa sacks and food parcels to give to north east Fife families.

“It went really well,” said John Leonard, whose wife Victoria runs the appeal.

“We had six guys from the club and a couple who are linked to the charity take part. We got to the mile target by 2.30pm.

“I had no idea how much would go into the buckets. I was hoping for a couple of hundred of pounds, so I was delighted to get £600.”

As well as raising funds, the team were also able to raise awareness of the appeal and how it helps local families.

John said: “The amount of child poverty is a very current issue. It’s topical.

“We need to keep it publicised and I think we did a good job with that.

“Thank you to the generosity of the people who put their hands in their pockets for us, and to Tesco for supporting us.

“I also want to thank the other members of the team for putting in the miles and the hours.”

For more information about the Toy Drive appeal, which distributes new and donated toys and books, visit the Facebook page – www.facebook.com/ToyDriveFife.