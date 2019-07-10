Cyclist dies after being found on north-east Fife road

A cyclist found seriously injured on a Fife road has died.

Scott Walker passed away at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on Tuesday.

The 43-year old, from St Monans, had been found on the A917 between Elie and St Monan’s at around 7.45pm on Monday.

Police investigating a possible hit and run have appealed to the driver to come forward.

Officers have found evidence of collision at the scene, and are trying to establish if this was connected to the incident in which led to the death of Mr Walker.

Detective Chief Inspector John Anderson from Fife CID said: “Our condolences and sympathies are with the family of Scott Walker.

“We are continuing to provide them with all the relevant support they require, while also conducting a thorough investigation to establish exactly how Scott came by his injuries.”

One line of inquiry being followed at this time is that Mr Walker has been involved in a collision with a vehicle, which then failed to stop.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Added DCI Anderson: “If indeed, another vehicle has been involved, then the driver needs to contact us as a matter of urgency and help us provide Scott’s loved ones with the answers they require.”

On Tuesday officers staged a press conference to re-iterate their appeal to the driver, and any occupants of the vehicle to get in touch.

DCI Anderson also appealed to any drivers in the area around the time of the accident to come forward.

“It’s important we try to map the movements of motorists on the road last night,” he said.

“If people have been driving, not necessarily on that road, but elsewhere, before or after, they may have inadvertently captured or seen a vehicle, or the injured party, before these events, which will allow us to piece this together.”

Contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 3910 of July 8. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.