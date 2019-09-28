Cyclist in Fife crash dies

Police have confirmed that the cyclist involved in a collision on a Fife road has died.

The accident happened early on Thursday morning on the A913 Cupar to Newburgh Road half a mile east of the A92 Parbroath crossroads.

Officers investigating the case made two appeals to try to identify the cyclist who had no ID on him.

They believed he may have had links to the Cupar area.

Police released a detailed description as well as an image of his mountain bike.

The collision with a Volkswagen Crafter van left the cyclist with serious injuries. He was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

On Saturday evening, police said they had identified the man cyclist and confirmed he had passed away.

Sergeant Nicola Young,Fife Road Policing Unit said “Following our earlier appeals for assistance from the public we have now identified the cyclist and I would like to thank them for their assistance in this matter.”