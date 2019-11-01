Cyclist to switch on Christmas lights

Athlete, broadcaster and author Mark Beaumont, along with his family, will switch on Kinross Christmas Lights on November 23.

The switch on will happen at 7pm on the High Street. Mark holds the record for cycling round the world in 79 days, as well as many other cycling feats. He has also published several books of his exploits.

The Light Up celebrations are part of the Festive Street Market, which takes place the same day from 4-7pm in Kinross High Street. The Kinross street market will feature more than 90 stalls and great festive entertainment. Many of the High Street shops will be staying open late.